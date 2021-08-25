Three students claim VCOM is retaliating against unvaccinated students

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -A new court filing alleges that the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) has engaged in retaliatory behavior against unvaccinated students.

The motion claims that a VCOM staff member sent an email to the entire student body attacking three students who were granted a vaccine waiver earlier this month. Those students also received a temporary restraining order from a federal judge last week.

The motion provides an email written by VCOM Associate Dean of Students Affairs Nathan Kinnard. The email was sent to members of the Classes of 2024 and 2025 on the morning of August 20th.

VCOM says Kinnard regularly sends emails to students, and this letter was preempted by students officers asking Kinnard to “dispel rumors and to ensure all students were aware that any type of retaliation against the students would not be tolerated.”

In the email, Kinnard explains the VCOM has had to make changes to its curriculum because “the situation does not provide for a safe clinical experience for students who are not vaccinated or for patients. We would simply not be able to protect the potential patients or any unvaccinated students, and so we were forced to cancel these.”

The lawsuit claims that Kinnard “lays the blame for VCOM being forced to cancel these blocks squarely at the feet of the students.”

The lawsuit goes on to say that Kinnard’s real motivation is to “turn the student body against the students by trying to convince them their education was being affected” by students who declined the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kinnard’s email also includes a quote saying, “there are those who wish to make this a political issue rather than a public health issue.”

The lawsuit claims Kinnard’s true desires are once again “to turn the student’s body against the students by suggesting that their motives are to be questioned.”

VCOM denied the allegations in a letter to KNOE, saying, “VCOM has not and will not retaliate against the VCOM students.” The school added, “VCOM continues to abide by the terms of the temporary restraining order.”

KNOE reached out to the student’s lawyers for comment, but haven’t heard back.

