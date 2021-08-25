Infant dies of COVID-19 in Louisiana, LDH reports

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) are reporting death of an infant from COVID-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The baby was less than one-year-old, officials say.

This is the state’s first death of a child from COVID-19 in six months, according to LDH.

State health officials reported 110 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and the highest single-day death count on Tuesday, Aug. 24 with 139 Louisiana residents.

LDH officials say a total of 11 children below the age of 18 have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

On Wednesday, 31% of newly reported COVID-19 cases in Louisiana were in children younger than 18, according to LDH.

“Each COVID-19 death in Louisiana has been heart wrenching, but the loss of such a young child, who could not be vaccinated yet, is tragic and a stark reminder of the difficult circumstance we are in throughout Louisiana. Right now, we are seeing younger people hospitalized. They are getting sicker than in the previous surge and, unfortunately some of them may die. Already, this week, we have confirmed 6,146 COVID cases in children and last week there were 63 pediatric cases of COVID admitted to the hospital. Even children who are not hospitalized or very sick are contagious,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “The Delta variant, which now accounts for all of the COVID cases in our state, is far more contagious than previous strains of COVID as our strained hospitals prove. We have hope in the form of safe and effective vaccines, but only if many more of us who are eligible and able to actually take them and only if we slow the spread of this illness through masking and distancing as well. All Louisianans, regardless of their age or health status, are worthy of our care and attention. Every person lost to this virus, young or old, leaves a hole in the fabric of our communities.”

“This news is heartbreaking,” said. Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. “And it’s a tragic reminder that the numbers we report everyday are also our children, friends and neighbors, and that no one is immune to this virus’ impact. The best way we can protect ourselves, our loved ones and young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine is to get vaccinated ourselves and wear a mask. It’s really that simple.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.