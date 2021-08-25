DCFS to continue distributing Summer EBT benefits

The following information is from the Office of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

(WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services will continue issuing Summer P-EBT benefits as schools submit their student’s eligibility information.

Summer benefits and remaining school year benefits, including address changes and other corrections, will continue to be issued over the coming weeks. If you have not yet received your child’s Summer benefits, you can expect those benefits to be made available between late August and October. If you’ve yet to receive a card, a card will be mailed in your child’s name, once eligibility information is received from your child’s school.

A list of the status of the submission of student information can be found here.

New features for the P-EBT Parent Portal

Change of address for card mailing: Parents will be able to request a change of address in the Parent Portal in order to have a new P-EBT card sent to their new address. The parent’s request will be sent to the school for confirmation. Once the school approves the change, the address will be changed within the portal and the parent should expect to receive a new P-EBT card at the corrected address within 4 weeks.

Status updates on change of address requests: Parents will also be able to check the status of their address-change requests within the Parent Portal. Possible statuses include: Submitted, In Progress, Completed, Cancelled, and Denied.

Explanations when you can’t find your P-EBT case: If you cannot find your child’s P-EBT case in the Parent Portal, you will receive a more specific message indicating one of the following reasons the case could not be located:

• The student’s information has been submitted to US and the P-EBT case is being processed, but it has not yet been scheduled for issuance of benefits.

• The student’s information has not been submitted to US.

• The student is not eligible for P-EBT benefits because their school does not participate in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). The list of schools participating in the NSLP is available on OUR P-EBT website.

More information about P-EBT can be here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.