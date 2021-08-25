Body camera video shows Monroe man beaten by LSP

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Associated Press has released new body camera video that shows a Louisiana State Trooper beating a Monroe man. Aaron Bowman was pulled over near his home in May of 2019.

The video shows Trooper Jacob Brown hitting Bowman in the head eighteen times with his flashlight. Bowman says he feared for his life.

“I kept thinking I was going to die that night because all I could do was breathe,” said Bowman.

Bowman can be heard saying, “I’m bleeding. They hit me in the head with a flashlight.”

Bowman suffered broken ribs, a fractured arm, and a head injury which required six staples.

“Trying to keep myself from just going out because he got my face man just down in a puddle of water,” Bowman told the AP.

Use of force expert Andrew Scott says hitting someone in the head with an object is only appropriate when deadly force is justified.

“Striking someone in the head with a flashlight can cause serious if not permanent injury or death to the individual,” Scott explained.

Bowman’s attorney, Donecia Banks-Miley, told KNOE that it took nearly two years for LSP to investigate the incident. She says changes to the department are long overdue.

“The community trusts these individuals every day,” Banks-Miley told KNOE. “We pay our tax dollars to have these individuals protect and serve us and not brutalize the innocent.”

Bowman is praying that state police take the video seriously.

“I don’t want nobody to go through that,” said Bowman.

Trooper Brown resigned earlier this year and was charged with aggravated battery as a result of the incident.

Banks-Miley told KNOE she thinks every officer involved in the incident should be charged criminally. She said she regularly reaches out to District Attorney Steve Tew, but hasn’t heard back.

