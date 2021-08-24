Advertisement

POLL: Which one of these robots is most likely to start the robot apocolypse?

By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Whether you love high-tech robots or hate them, there’s no doubt humans have an ingrained fear that one day their creations will rise up and supplant us as the dominant “species” on planet Earth.

Boston Dynamics recently showed off several new robots that could be good candidates to spark the robot apocalypse. If you haven’t checked it out yet, the video is well worth a watch. In fact, 12 million people have watched it already.

For a little fun, we picked out four that looked especially unsettling so you can vote on which one you think might be the biggest threat in a hypothetical robo-war. You can get a picture preview of our four picks below, but there really is absolutely no substitute for seeing them in action. You can watch the video on our Facebook page, courtesy of CNET. And if you don’t believe in the robot apocalypse, just vote for the one you think is coolest or scariest! Vote right here.

Check out CNET’s page for more cool tech news!

West Monroe catering company, Gator Girls Catering, has been trying to stay afloat despite the...
Friends, customers lift up West Monroe caterer during pandemic
