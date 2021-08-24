Monroe man arrested for home improvement fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Monroe man has been arrested for home improvement fraud.

Tauheed Mateen, 58, also known as Tyrone Elliott, was arrested on Aug. 20 following an investigation by Detective Jeremy Edward.

Edward says Mateen was hired to add an extra room to the victim’s house and extend the front porch. Manteen and an additional subcontractor were paid a total of $30,900, which was more than the contracted amount. However, neither Manteen nor the subcontractor finished the job and were unavailable to take the victim’s phone calls.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Manteen did not possess a home improvement license with the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

