Mayor envisions West Monroe as a destination city with marina, sports complex

By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Staci Mitchell discussed the state of the city on Tuesday. The mayor spoke about projects in the works that are expected to boost the economy.

Mayor Mitchell’s vision is to make West Monroe a destination city. She hopes the upcoming indoor sports complex and proposed riverfront marina will draw people to the area and boost the economy.

West Monroe’s mayor hopes if the city builds an $18 million indoor sports complex, the people will come.

“It just adds another layer of sports tourism to Ouachita Parish and brings more money from outside the area into our area,” said Mitchell.

The facility will be nearly 100,000 sq. ft. and will have 8 multi-functional basketball courts. The mayor said the expected economic boost will benefit the entire parish.

“The net economic impact is $22.5 million, approximately 300 new full and part-time jobs throughout our parish,” said Mitchell.

Over the next 30 years, the complex is estimated to bring in $62.5 million in local and sales tax revenue. Alone with that comes more exciting news. The mayor said people in West Monroe want more use of the Ouachita River so the focus is on revamping downtown.

“I am very happy to say that West Monroe just recently acquired riverfront property and we do have future plans for a recreational courtesy type marina,” said Mitchell.

The first renderings of the project include an amphitheater. Mayor Mitchell said she’s anxious to secure the funding for the marina to bring the downtown area of the river back to life.

“A lot of the things that the mayor is doing currently right now, are the reasons that we chose to put our office in West Monroe, Louisiana,” said Andrew Yarbrough.

Yarbrough owns a financial advising company that has been open in West Monroe for two months. He said these projects are what caught his eye. Yarbrough said these improvements will directly impact his business.

“A lot of new businesses have launched, which are giving people that quality of life that they yearn for,” said Yarbrough.

The city is hosting a free, public event at the civic center at 5:30 p.m. on August 24 to discuss the projects.

