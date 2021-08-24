Feed Your Soul: Slayden’s Bar-B-Que

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Being from Texas, barbeque is a big deal. How you cook it, the smoke ring, and the flavor is scrutinized. So, I am very particular about my barbeque.

I headed out to Bastrop where, I have had people tell me, good barbeque is found. There, Slayden’s Bar-B-Que has been a part of the community since 1962. Six years ago, Tim Midyett took over the restaurant and made it a place where the community gathers.

“All I’ve done is focused on the food and choices,” says Midyett.

His story on how he got into the business is an interesting one though.

“Before that, I drove a truck,” says Midyett. “A friend of mine approached me and he knew I wanted to do something different where I could be home.”

Some of his customers have been calling this home for years.

“I have been coming here since I was a small child,” says Carli Haynes, a long-time customer. “We enjoy the personal relationship we have.”

Being a part of the community in Bastrop makes Midyett feel good. Though, he doesn’t want to take all the credit, “I couldn’t do it without my workers. They are the backbone of this place.”

He says some customers like the burgers, others like fish, or the chicken, but in this reporter’s opinion, the barbeque is the best in the area. Yet, there are some that just come for one reason.

“Well, there’s some people just come in every day and eat a piece of pie,” says Midyett.

Marilyn Walker makes that happen. She has been working in the restaurant for 39 years. She started as a dishwasher and started making the pies and hasn’t stopped.

From coconut and chocolate to the famous, strawberry pie. When you go here, the one thing you want to make sure you have is the strawberry pie.

“You definitely have to end it with the strawberry pie.” says customer Kaila Boire.

That is what we did.

Take it from this Texan, the barbeque is good, but the pie is what you stay for.

