A Richwood petition demands a recall election

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There’s a petition to recall the election results for The Town of Richwood. Mayor Gerald Brown tells KNOE it’s because the citizens are dissatisfied with the town’s progress since his election.

According to Mayor Brown, the written petition began circulating in February. It states he’s mismanaged town affairs, failed to improve public safety, and hasn’t helped the economy grow. There were 462 signatures to have a recall election on November 13th. The residents will get the chance to vote on whether Mayor Brown will remain in office or be removed during that time.

“I’m really very disappointed, if this recall comes to fruition the Board of Alderman is going to have to put in an interim Mayor. They’re going to have to select amongst the board who would be the Mayor for six, eight, or ten months until another election can be called. I think people want to keep that in mind that the choice is sort of being taken out of their hands and I don’t know if that’s a fair thing for the community,” said Gerald Brown, the Richwood Mayor.

Mayor Brown says if a special election is called the citizens in the Town of Richwood would have to cover the cost.

