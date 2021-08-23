Monroe clinic sees rising demand for vaccine after Pfizer gets full approval

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local officials hope the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday means more people getting vaccinated. Right now, Ouachita Parish is almost 34% fully vaccinated. Another 6.6% have gotten their first dose.

People who were getting their vaccine at a St. Francis clinic on Tower Drive Monday said they feel more comfortable getting the vaccine than ever before. In fact, the clinic phone is ringing off the hook.

“I’m getting my first COVID vaccine,” said Sydney Garrett.

In Ouachita Parish, just over 52,600 people are fully vaccinated and another 10,393 have started their vaccination, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Those numbers are expected to rise. ULM student Sydney Garrett said the FDA approval was the shot in the arm for her decision.

“The FDA approving it really does reassure my decision and just helps me feel more comfortable about it,” said Garrett.

Katie Barber, who works at the clinic, said before now, more people were hesitant about the vaccine, but she says the FDA approval appears to be a game-changer based on the response.

“We’ve already seen our appointment request calls increase. This morning there’s been non-stop phone calls of people calling wanting to schedule vaccines,” said Barber.

Cameron Lee just got his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. He said some of his friends were waiting to get the shot until it was approved.

“I knew a couple of people that are waiting, or waited for it to be approved so I’m sure they’re going to come to get it now,” said Lee.

The FDA said they have never had this much evidence before to judge a vaccination’s safety. Officials predict vaccination rates will continue to rise and say overall, the local vaccination rates have been improving.

