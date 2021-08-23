Advertisement

Mom of 3 clings to life, battling COVID-19 after emergency C-section

By Sam Bleiweis and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A mother of three is fighting for life after testing positive for COVID-19, forcing her to have an emergency C-section.

According to WIS, Cierra Nicole Abbington-Chubb had the sniffles 48 hours after her daughter and son complained of headaches, stomach pain and a fever in mid-July.

“She thought it was a cold,” her husband, Jamal Chubb, explained.

By July 21, Chubb told his wife he thought she should go get a COVID-19 test. She was 37 weeks pregnant with their third child.

The test came back positive.

His wife was unvaccinated, waiting guidance to come out from respected OBGYN groups and the CDC to recommend the vaccine for pregnant women. That guidance came too late for Abbington-Chubb, who had already contracted coronavirus roughly a week before the first big endorsements went public.

On her 33rd birthday, July 24, Abbington-Chubb was struggling to breathe and was admitted to the hospital with COVID pneumonia.

Doctors told her there was a lot of stress on the little life inside her, so her baby was delivered by an emergency C-section on July 26.

Within two days of her son’s birth, Abbington-Chubb was having more difficulty having conversations with her husband from her hospital room over Facetime.

“I’m talking and I’m saying, ‘Save your breath babe, we need you to fight,’ and she pans the camera over to the doctors and they’re putting her on a ventilator,” Chubb said.

It’s been more than two weeks since Abbington-Chubb went on the ventilator. She’s also on an ECMO machine, helping oxygenate her blood and allowing her organs to heal.

The waiting – for her husband – is insufferable.

“I feel lost, I feel confused, I feel angry… I feel … the way I feel right now is like I’m running a relay race and every time I’m passing the baton I’m passing it to myself,” Chubb said.

On Facebook and Tik Tok, Chubb updates people daily. He asks for prayers and updates everyone on Abbington-Chubb’s condition. He continues to hope that her fighting spirit pulls her through this ordeal.

As she continues to fight for her life in an ICU bed, he continues to tell her:

“I love you, I believe in you…keep fighting, you’re important, you matter…”

Chubb continues to remind people to take the virus seriously because while the fatality rate may be a small percentage compared to the number of people infected. He says the people who get sick are 100% of someone’s world.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Villa Apartments homicide
Farmerville shooting victim killed inside vehicle at Union Villa Apartments
Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive
Confusion in Bastrop as Mayor appoints new police chief
An SUV was driven to safety by young children in Houston after someone shot and killed their...
Brothers steer car to safety after dad fatally shot on Houston freeway
More than 460 people signed the petition
A Richwood petition demands a recall election
Brandon White
Bastrop police seek suspect after man found stabbed to death

Latest News

The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea
Without a vehicle or public transportation some in rural America rely on charity for rides to...
Limited Mobility: Lack of transportation options a problem for many in rural America
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
Hochul prepares to become NY gov.; outgoing Cuomo swipes at accusers
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in...
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail