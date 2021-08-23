LSU to ‘fully review’ FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before university-wide mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will “fully review” the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before implementing a mandate, a university spokesperson says.

The university’s president, William Tate IV, previously said the university would not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine until it received full FDA approval.

“We expect the FDA to fully authorize one or more of the COVID vaccines in the next few weeks, at which point we will act swiftly to mandate it at LSU,” Tate said. “In the meantime, I strongly encourage you to go ahead and get vaccinated now to protect yourself, your peers, and the faculty and staff who will be alongside you through your academic journey,” Tate said on Aug. 12.

The FDA gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23.

RELATED: Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

The Associated Press reports more than 200 million Pfizer doses have already been administered in the U.S. and hundreds of millions more worldwide since the FDA initially gave emergency use approval in December.

“It is my fervent hope that any Louisianan who was waiting for the FDA approval of the vaccine will take action to immediately receive their shot. Already, more than 2.2 million Louisianans have taken at least one dose of the vaccines that are available statewide. We are optimistic that our numbers will grow as we fight together to end this COVID pandemic once and for all. Today would be a great day to get your COVID vaccine,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday.

Now that the FDA has provided approval of Pfizer, we will be communicating logistics to the #LSU community soon. We need to fully review the approval from FDA, but President Tate has said he plans to implement a mandate on campus. More details coming. — Ernie Ballard (@eballa1) August 23, 2021

Ernie Ballard, an LSU spokesperson, said Tate soon “plans to implement a mandate on campus” once the university reviews the data.

And @LADeptHealth has already signed off on several university's plans to require the vaccine, contingent on this FDA approval. https://t.co/fnjG3xDCqI — Christina Stephens 😎 (@CEStephens) August 23, 2021

Ballard said the university would be releasing more details bud did not specify a date.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.