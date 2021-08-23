LBI Special Agent arrests Ouachita man on child porn charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a Ouachita Parish man on child porn charges.

According to an arrest report, 28-year-old James Sherwin Duplichan was taken into custody on Aug. 23 at his residence, an apartment complex at 3901 Old Sterlington Rd.

The arresting agency is listed as the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, a division of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Duplichan was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on four counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.