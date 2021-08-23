A Back-To-School Boot Camp was held in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An organization is doing good in the neighborhood. “Kount Teens Two” held a back-to-school boot camp at the Harriet Windham Johnson Community Center this weekend. The Organizers placed Chromebook earbuds, pencils, paper, and notebooks inside dozens of bookbags for the children.

“So what we’re doing is targeting those basic life skills, financial literacy, etiquette classes, just trying to get out and work with the youth. Hold workshops or events to educate the community on life skills they need to survive,” said Jonee’ Williams, the Back-To-School Boot Camp Organizer.

It’s not too late to get your kids ready for the classroom. If you need a backpack with school supplies you can go to Roro’s Snowball Saturday, August 28TH to make sure your student’s stocked up for school.

