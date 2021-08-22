OPSO hosted the Medcamps 27th Annual Fundraiser

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There are some children in our area who will get to experience the joys of Summer Camp. Thanks to the continued support of people in the community. The 27th Annual Medcamps fun shoot covers the cost of camp for kids with special needs. Each summer more than 600 children who are disabled, experience Summer Camp for free, and hundreds of people in the community help make it possible.

“We send children who are confined to a wheelchair down a zip line. We send kids again confined in a wheelchair horseback riding, they go swimming, canoeing, kayaking. They do all the things a typical child does during the summer, they are just kind of robbed of that opportunity because of their disability,” said Kacie Hobson, Medcamps Camp Director.

More than 200 people participated in this year’s Medcamps fun shoot. They make it possible for the children to attend the camp annually and they help cover the cost.

“It’s a great feeling as a parent to know that your child is loved, and people want to do something good for your child and give them the opportunity that normal children get and not all special needs do get,” Jeff Gregory, a Parent said.

Marksmen work to hit their targets, both physically and financially. The money raised helps people like Abby find her happy place at MedCamps.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity. We got a chance to go as a family this year, we did family camp, and mom, dad, and older sister got a chance to go with our daughter and experience camp as a camper. So, it was really neat to get to see the camping side of it. Now we understand why Abby likes going so much,” said Gregory.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.