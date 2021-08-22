Farmerville shooting victim killed inside vehicle at Union Villa Apartments

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmerville Police are investigating a deadly shooting as a homicide. It happened Friday night near Camp and Landfill Roads.

Officers found 30-year-old Christopher Nolan shot inside a vehicle parked in the Union Villa Apartments parking lot. Nolan died from his injuries.

Investigators said Nolan and other people were inside the vehicle when he was shot and killed. At this time authorities say they don’t know who the individuals in the vehicle are.

Call police if you have information that can help solve this crime.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.