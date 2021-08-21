The Sturgeon Moon will peak August 22

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - August’s full moon is known as the Sturgeon Moon. It will peak at 7:02 AM on Sunday, August 22, but will be visible in the sky Saturday night. It’s also a Blue Moon, the third of four full moons this summer.

The Sturgeon Moon gets its name because this is the time of year when these fish are most readily caught in the Great Lakes. A sturgeon is a prehistoric-looking fish that are sometimes called “living fossils.” They can live up to 150 years but are very rare today. Intense overfishing in the 19th century, pollution, and damage to their habitat have caused the sturgeon to be endangered.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, other names for August’s full moon include Corn Moon, Black Cherries Moon, and Ricing Moon. These names generally refer to the time some gather maturing crops. It is also called the Flying Up Moon, which refers to the year in which birds learn to fly.

We should get a good glimpse of the Sturgeon Moon tonight as sky conditions will be mostly clear.

