Louisiana Tech launches Student News Bureau this fall

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - This fall, Louisiana Tech University is offering a new opportunity for students interested in careers in journalism, public relations, or communication.

“Everybody has a special gift that they can use, whether that be writing, videography, photography, content creation, or interviews. There are so many different ways to get plugged in,” LA Tech senior Kelly Cole said.

Louisiana Tech is grooming the next generation of journalists with its Student News Bureau program.

Students will write stories and get them published across Tech’s digital platforms, including its website and social media pages.

Executive Director of University Communications Tonya Oaks Smith says it’s a partnership between the school’s Office of Communications and the School of Communication.

“A lot of our students we noticed needed additional help getting clips when they went to apply for jobs. They need things under their byline,” Smith said.

A student in the news bureau will have a “beat” or particular subject to cover.

Senior Kelly Cole says students will gain knowledge from experienced faculty members.

“You’re going to be one on one with people who are working in your field and maybe students who have experience in your field that will be able to help you understand what communications is. That it’s so much of a broader spectrum than anybody can even honestly imagine,” Cole said.

Cole says her experience writing articles and press releases for the Office of University Communications has prepared her for a career.

“I hope that we can start working with students early in their academic careers so that we can build them up through the four years that they’re here. And when they go out, they’ll be strong journalists or public relations professionals or communications professionals who are interested in continuing to be excellent in their fields,” Smith said,

The university anticipates hiring 10 students for the first year who will work for scholarships.

Those interested in applying must submit a letter of interest, at least three writing samples, and three professional references. Applications should be sent to press@latech.edu by Sept. 1.

