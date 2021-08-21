Confusion in Bastrop as Mayor appoints new police chief

Bastrop, La. (KNOE) - Many residents in Bastrop are in a state of confusion after Mayor Betty Alford-Olive announced a new police chief on August 19th. The move comes after it appeared the City Council already struck down the chief’s nomination.

At a regularly scheduled City Council meeting on August 12th, it was announced that the nomination of Carl Givens as Bastrop Police Chief had failed after two members abstained from voting. Two other members voted in favor of Givens nomination while one opposed.

What caused things to change? According to Alford-Olive, a motion passes with a majority of voting members voting in favor, not a majority of the council. That means with two members out of three voting in favor, Givens became the new police chief.

“The error was corrected after appropriate research,” said Mayor Alford-Olive. “There were two that abstained. There were two yes. There was one no. So, the appointment stands on the two to one vote.”

With new information, Alford-Olive claims she held an announcement on August 19th.

“It was a public announcement to clarify a misrepresentation of the vote,” said Alford-Olive.

However, concerned residents, as well as City Councilwoman Angela Moore (District A), called KNOE to complain that Alford-Olive improperly held a City Council meeting.

By law, a majority of members or a quorum is required to hold a meeting. No members of the City Council were present on August 19th.

Alford-Olive said it was an announcement, not a meeting. However, she did say she did inform the council looking for a quorum.

“We sent out a notice just in case a quorum showed up, but no quorum showed up, so it was not designed to have a meeting,” said Mayor Alford-Olive.

When pressed on the fact that mentioning a quorum would suggest a meeting, Mayor Alford-Olive said the following.

“I like to always be protected. I just like to be on the safe side.”

Mayor Olive maintains that the City Council had their say on the matter on August 12th.

“All council members were present on August the 12th,” said Alford-Olive. “Two abstained. Two said yes. One said no. So that’s an issue I would suggest they {residents} take that up with their city council members.”

KNOE contacted Bastrop City Attorney Ricky Smith for clarification on the rules regarding appointments.

He issues the following statement to KNOE.

“I have no comment as it relates to the matter or any other matter involving the city’s business. My role is to provide legal counsel to the City of Bastrop and nothing more. with that being said, I have to respectfully decline your interview request and refer you to the mayor and council for any comment.”

Councilwoman Moore told KNOE she would do an interview, but hasn’t returned our calls.

