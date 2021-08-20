What to know about getting the flu vaccine

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Believe it or not, flu season is right around the corner. With the CDC’s recent announcement that a COVID-19 booster shot will be available in September, many are asking, is it safe to get the influenza vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine?

According to Region Eight Medical Coordinator Dr. Jackie White, the answer is yes.

Last year, the CDC recommended that people leave about two weeks in between the time they get a COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

“Initially, when the vaccines came out, they did ask that you wait two weeks before or after if you’re getting any other vaccine because it’s so new,” said White. “They’re just being very cautious with it.”

Although the CDC hasn’t issued the same guidance this year, Dr. White says it may be a good idea to leave some time between vaccinations.

“A lot of people like to spread out their vaccinations in case they do have a reaction or have had reactions in the past,” said White. “It’s not recommended you do that, but it’s not a bad idea either.”

With booster shots coming as soon as September 20th, White thinks it’s a good idea to get the flu shot sooner rather than later.

“The boosters aren’t available, so now’s a good time if you do choose to get the flu vaccine to start thinking about that,” said White.

White said although last year was a relatively mild flu season, every year is different.

“We don’t have the mandates in place like we did last year,” said White. “People will be more out and about and have a tendency for flu to circulate.”

White added that infectious diseases tend to spread more quickly in the winter because people are couped up closer to one another inside.

“When you have bad flu seasons, that’s when you have full ICUs, full hospitals,” explained White. “You’ve got people with COPD, asthma, and pneumonia in the hospitals more so than in the summertime.”

White says a strong flu season coupled with another COVID-19 surge could be catastrophic for hospitals already struggling to find beds and staff to treat patients.

Several local retailers have already begun to give out flu vaccines, including Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.