West Monroe High School indicates where students need to eat with stickers

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - COVID is already turning up in some Region 8 schools. The State Health Department reports at least 32 students tested positive during the week of Aug. 9 through Aug. 15. Lunch gatherings in school cafeterias are considered COVID spreaders because students aren’t wearing masks at that time. So West Monroe High School has resumed its creative way to address it.

They’re using stickers to keep students safe. The so-called “dots” indicate where they can sit while eating inside or outside.

West Monroe High has already seen COVID cases.

“We’ve had some few positive cases. We’ve had a few kids test positive, we’ve had some teachers having to stay home. I’ve also had some teachers stay home to just quarantine. We’ve been impacted already, but not to a large degree,” said Principal Shelby Ainsworth.

Principal Ainsworth said they’re using dots again this year to distance the students. They’re placed on tables and benches to show students where to sit. That way they’re three feet apart as recommended by the CDC.

“Outdoors, the mask mandate is relaxed. But, if students still want to wear a mask they can. And they’re encouraged to keep some distance between them, three feet being the recommendation,” said Assistant Principal Dan Lane. Lane is in charge of the socially distanced lunch procedure. “The first time we talked about it, we thought it was the craziest idea we had ever heard. We were like, ‘Oh my goodness dots. Are they gonna do it?’ Well, they did it!” said Lane.

Lane said the dot system worked well last year and he thinks the student who tested positive contracted the virus outside of school.

“But it’s those things outside the community where people are apt to not mask. You know, family gatherings, large gatherings indoors. Because if we’re only wearing masks at school, I’m still going to have a lot of kids and maybe even some teachers that are out because of positivity, but it won’t be because they got it at school,” said Lane.

Principal Ainsworth said that’s why it’s important to enforce the dot system and mask mandate so students don’t miss out.

“Just that hopefully we can get things back to normal, that’s what everybody wants. That, you know, we want all of our kids to be very successful in everything that they do that’s not just in the classroom, but in extracurricular activities. Which is all a part of their education,” said Ainsworth.

West Monroe High School was not able to give us an exact number of how many students and teachers are out with COVID at this time.

