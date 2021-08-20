St. Francis ICU nurse survives COVID, endures loss of patient first day back

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE news continues coverage talking to those on the front line of COVID-19. KNOE’s Alyssa Azzara sat down with one COVID nurse who has been treating patients since the pandemic started and survived the virus herself.

She puts her heart and soul into each patient, but the pandemic is taking a toll on her and many other healthcare workers around the state.

“I feel like you pour your heart and soul into somebody, taking care of them, trying to get them better, and no matter what you, or the doctors or the team does, it might not work and there you are you don’t have answers for the family. And you just have to watch them go,” said Amy Laravia.

Amy has been taking care of COVID patients in the St. Francis ICU since the pandemic began. She understands what they are going through.

“I had COVID. Tuesday was my first day back. I was able to receive early treatment and the Regeneron infusion,” said Laravia. She was out for ten days with mild symptoms and fatigue. The sad thing is you don’t know who is going to be bad and who is not. But I just had some sinus and chest congestion. I never ran a fever,” said Laravia.

Laravia said a big difference between now and when the pandemic first started is more and more young people are getting sick.

“You know, in a younger person, they’re just starting out. You know, they’ve not been through the journeys of life that the elderly have been through,” she said.

She said it’s emotionally draining talking to families of dying COVID patients day after day. Parents and spouses begging to keep their loved ones alive.

“It’s fear. They’re scared. ‘Save my baby.’” said Laravia.

Amy said the never-ending fight against COVID takes a toll on her mentally. She’s emotional and can’t sleep.

“Tired. I’m emotional. I feel like it’s a lot of stress mentally because not only are you having to care for patients and extend what we do as nurses and take care of people, but that compassion I feel like is just overwhelming,” said Laravia.

The compassion she has for each and every patient she takes care of is immense. On her first day back after recovering from COVID, Laravia said one of her patients passed away.

“I treat them as if they are my mom or dad, brother or sister. To lose somebody that was my family, I’ve taken care of them for the past two or three weeks or however long we’ve had them,” said Laravia.

Many health care workers across the state have left their jobs due to stress. But Laravia goes on. Still, the thought of COVID and her patients doesn’t leave her.

Laravia said it’s hard not to think about what goes on at the hospital when she gets home. She said all you can do is realize how short life is and hug your family and friends a little closer at the end of the day.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.