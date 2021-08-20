Advertisement

Saints fan befriended by Brees after accident, dies of COVID at 15

Drew Brees and Luke Siegel
Drew Brees and Luke Siegel(Instagram/DrewBrees)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Luke Siegel, a New Orleans Saints fan who got to meet Drew Brees following a serious accident, died on Thursday, Aug. 19 from COVID pneumonia, according to social media posts from his family. He was 15 years old.

Siegel was injured in a golf cart crash in July 2015.

Brees and other Saints members rallied around Siegel and the “Team Luke Hope For Minds” foundation.

Two weeks after the crash, Brees sent the family a video. Siegel’s father says he played the video for Luke at least a thousand times and talked to Luke about Brees every day.

Luke Siegel and family surrounded by Saints' Michael Thomas, Cam Jordan, and Drew Brees.
Luke Siegel and family surrounded by Saints' Michael Thomas, Cam Jordan, and Drew Brees.(Instagram/DrewBrees)

In October of 2016, Siegel met his hero and was given a game ball.

“My heart is very heavy today,” Brees wrote on Instagram after learning of the boy’s passing. “Luke inspired us all in the way he fought to overcome a devastating brain injury.”

“You will forever be in our hearts, and we will always be on #TeamLuke” Brees concluded.

