Ouachita man accused of sex crimes against minors

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of sex crimes in Ouachita Parish.

56-year-old Juan Vega was arrested on Aug. 19, 2021.

The allegations include two victims. They span multiple years and locations.

Vega was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated crimes against nature.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

