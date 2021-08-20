Advertisement

Ouachita man accused of ambushing group with baby

Logan Morehead
Logan Morehead(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of attempted murder.

They say 23-year-old Logan Morehead was arrested on Aug. 19, 2021. According to court records, Morehead’s arrest stems from an incident that happened on Aug. 12, off Highway 80, out toward the Russell Sage State Wildlife Management Area.

Records state Morehead and two others were in a car on Harding Drive when he fired at least six shots at a small group of people coming out of a home. Police say one of the victims was holding a 7-month-old child during the shooting. Police say they found six 9mm shell casings at the scene. They say they also found multiple bullet holes in the home from which the victims emerged.

Morehead was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on 3 counts of attempted second-degree murder.

