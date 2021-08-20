Advertisement

Organizations donated Caring Cradle to Glenwood Regional

The Caring Cradle was donated to the Glenwood Regional Medical Center by the Zoe Rene Project and I Will Carry You organizations.(KNOE)
By Charles Burkett
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Glenwood Regional Medical Center received a Caring Cradle from the Zoey Renee Project and I Will Carry You organizations on August 19th.

This was the fourth cradle donation provided to hospitals in the area.

The Caring Cradle is designed to provide grieving parents who have lost a child more time to process the loss by slowing down the decaying process of the child’s body.

The device will help many parents process the grief experienced with the loss of a child shortly after birth.

Kila Gonzales, the founder of I Will Carry You, understands that grief and helps other families cope. Gonzales lost her daughter, Eva, 33 weeks into her pregnancy.

“My time was limited with Eva, and to be able to give this gift of time to families that come after me is priceless,” said Gonzales. “I am also a bereavement doula, so I walk other women and families through pregnancy and infant loss. To just see these moms have more time with their baby, days rather than hours, you just can’t put a price on it.”

The two organizations held the Angel Gala earlier this year to raise funds for the device.

The second Angel Gala will be held on April 2, 2022, at The Hub in Monroe.

