Advertisement

Health experts say COVID-19′s impact on children in Louisiana is devastating

Infants are contracting and spreading the virus
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Younger people are a driving force of COVID-19 in Louisiana and now the age is getting even younger. In a briefing Friday, Governor John Bell Edwards and state health leaders talked about its devastating effect on children.

State health experts said young individuals, as young as infants, are getting and spreading the virus. Pediatrician Dr. Kim Muckerjee said children have carried the heaviest weight of this pandemic. Data shows 28 percent of cases in the state are people under the age of 18.

Health experts appealed to residents. saying we’ve failed our children who are contracting the virus when there are preventable measures available. They urged people to follow CDC recommendations to get vaccinated and wear masks.

“We are dealing with a completely different animal than what we saw last year. This delta variant is highly transmissible in kids. We know kids are getting sick. We are seeing a high positivity rate in our clinics. This is unprecedented. Unprecedented numbers of children in our hospital systems sick with COVID, including in the ICU,” said Dr. Muckerjee.

Muckerjee said the virus’ long term impact on children goes beyond the disease. State leaders are asking people not to politicize the public health emergency at hand and to help stop the spread.

<>

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Police Lights
30-year-old Monroe man killed in Swartz area crash
File Photo
Theft at West Monroe Harbor Freight leads to chase on Interstate 20
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

Children have carried the heaviest weight of this pandemic, pediatrician says
Children have carried the heaviest weight of this pandemic, pediatrician says
Brandon White
Bastrop police seek suspect after man found stabbed to death
Gov. Edwards on COVID-19 cases continuing to rise during fourth surge
Gov. Edwards on COVID-19 cases continuing to rise during fourth surge
WAFB file photo of Gov. John Bel Edwards speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on May 1, 2021.
Gov. Edwards addresses state’s fourth COVID-19 surge; points out benefits of monoclonal antibody infusion