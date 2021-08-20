Advertisement

Bastrop police seek suspect after man found stabbed to death

Brandon White
Brandon White(Source: Bastrop PD)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Police in Bastrop are asking for help to locate a man suspected of murder.

According to Bastrop PD, 20-year-old Brandon White is the target of a felony warrant on the charge of second-degree murder.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2021, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Parkhurst Drive. There, officers found John Nelson dead of a stab wound.

If you know of White’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Bastrop Police Department at (318) 281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-CASH (2274).

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Police Lights
30-year-old Monroe man killed in Swartz area crash
File Photo
Theft at West Monroe Harbor Freight leads to chase on Interstate 20
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

WAFB file photo of Gov. John Bel Edwards speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on May 1, 2021.
Gov. Edwards addresses state’s fourth COVID-19 surge; points out benefits of monoclonal antibody infusion
Juan Vega
Ouachita man accused of sex crimes against minors
Logan Morehead
Ouachita man accused of ambushing group with baby
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19