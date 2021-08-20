Bastrop police seek suspect after man found stabbed to death

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Police in Bastrop are asking for help to locate a man suspected of murder.

According to Bastrop PD, 20-year-old Brandon White is the target of a felony warrant on the charge of second-degree murder.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2021, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Parkhurst Drive. There, officers found John Nelson dead of a stab wound.

If you know of White’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Bastrop Police Department at (318) 281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-CASH (2274).

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.