ULM begins semester with week of fun events for new students

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM’s first week of classes kicked off Monday, and the Campus Activities Board has been working hard to give the Class of 2025 a warm welcome.

The Week of Welcome included a game night, movie night, color war and bringing puppies to the park for students.

On Thursday, there will be a work study and on-campus job fair for departments in need of students workers, as well as fireworks at The Grove.

ULM Student Activities Coordinator Joel Sinclair says the student experience is their number one priority.

“Get out of your comfort zone, get out of your residence hall, take care of your classes, that’s number one. But get involved, meet new people, see what these organizations are all about. Interact, engage. Our Office of Student Engagement that’s the reason why we’re here to engage with the students and give your long-lasting memories and things to talk about experiences to share with your family and friends for the rest of your life. This is the time to do it,” Sinclair said.

He says students should take advantage of kayaking on the bayou and checking out the renovated activity center.

For a full list of Week of Welcome events, click here.

