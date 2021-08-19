Theft at West Monroe Harbor Freight leads to chase on Interstate 20

The following account of this incident was provided by the West Monroe Police Department.

WEST MONROE, La. (West Monroe PD) - On August 18, 2021, shortly after 1300 hours, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a theft at Harbor Freight located at 113 Constitution Drive, West Monroe. A witness was able to identify the vehicle, which left the scene. West Monroe Officers located the vehicle and observed two males removing the stolen items from one vehicle and putting it in another vehicle. When officers contacted the subjects, one fled in a vehicle and was pursued by one of the officers. The other officer took the other subject, Bryan Coile into custody.

The other officer attempted to stop the vehicle fleeing the scene. The driver of that vehicle, Anthony Estess failed to stop and traveled westbound on Interstate 20. When reaching the Vancil Road overpass, the vehicle went into the median in attempt to enter the eastbound lane. The officer followed the suspect into the median when the vehicle rammed the patrol unit twice. The officer was able to take Estess into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Estess with Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer. West Monroe Police Charged Estess and Coile with Felony Theft and Criminal Conspiracy. Coile also had a suspected methamphetamine pipe in his pants and was charged with Drug Paraphernalia. The items recovered totaled over $1,900.00. There were no injuries.

