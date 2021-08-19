Advertisement

Monroe Chief Code Enforcement Officer has new plan to clean up the city

The goal to remove abandoned properties
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe’s new Chief Code Enforcement officer is taking “new” steps to clean up the city. KNOE talked to him about how he plans to fight the blight.

Tommy James has only been on the job for two weeks. Currently, he’s reevaluating what worked and didn’t work in the past, so he can develop a new plan. He says the new plan will start with getting out into the community, and community involvement is the key.

James says he is creating an after-hours phone number so community members can call to report abandoned properties. He says he plans to be proactive while creating new procedures to remove or restore abandoned properties. James wants to hold landowners accountable and give them a chance to be responsible before he gives them fines or takes legal action.

“We cite them first. We talk to the homeowner first to try to get self-compliance. If all else fails, they have to go to the environmental court. Then once the court comes, the person has to go to council. Then they condemn the process and, it goes to public works for demolition,” said James.

James says the city is working to shorten the time it takes to demolish abandoned properties. The City is still working on setting a new fine structure but James is not alone in this fight. He supervises three other code enforcement officers and needs to hire another.

