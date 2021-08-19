Advertisement

City of Monroe donates supplies to Monroe City Schools

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe gave lots of supplies to Monroe City School District. Organizers placed bins at City Hall and the police and fire departments collected donations last week.

It’s part of an annual effort to make sure students have everything they need to learn.

“We talked to teachers and we actually got some of the school supply sheets so that we would know what we were buying was what the teachers wanted and what the students needed,” said Becky Bailey with Monroe Fire Department.

Both the police and fire unions donated $300 to the cause.

