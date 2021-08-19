Attorneys for former interim Monroe Police chief hire expert polygraphist

“The city has based their whole case on the fact that, ‘hey, we have a polygraph and the test came back negative. And so, we hired an expert to dispute the fact and to determine whether or not that scientific test, as it relates to the results, are allowable or untrustworthy. Do know, he is pretty much a renown expert in the area of polygraphs,” said Civil Rights Attorney Carol Powell Lexing.

Former interim police chief Reggie Brown and his legal team boldly subpoenaed 35 people to speak on his behalf. A majority of those were sworn in Wednesday despite the latest turn of events that will force them to return in two months. That’s because Brown’s attorney has hired a polygraph expert to dispute the city’s polygraph report.

The city’s polygrapher determined former Cpl. Brown and his public information officer, Sgt. Chuck Johnson, were untruthful and insubordinate when questioned about the way they handled a report of police brutality involving a black man, Timothy Williams last year. As a result they were fired in November of 2020.

“The city has based their whole case on the fact that, ‘hey, we have a polygraph and the test came back negative. And so, we hired an expert to dispute the fact and to determine whether or not that scientific test, as it relates to the results, are allowable or untrustworthy. Do know, he is pretty much a renown expert in the area of polygraphs,” said Civil Rights Attorney Carol Powel Lexing.

The city asked for a continuance after learning that browns team hired a polygraphist. The appeal hearing was postponed until October 19th through the 21st.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.