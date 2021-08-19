Adrian Fisher hosts meet and greet in Bastrop

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With election day under two months away, the race for District 16′s vacant State Representative seat is heating up.

The seat was left vacant by Frederick Jones after he was elected to the Fourth Judicial District Court.

Adrian Fisher, a Monroe-based businessman, is one of three candidates who has thrown his hat into the ring.

Fisher held a meet and greet with potential voters on August 18th at the Bastrop Visitor Center.

Fisher told the crowd of about 50 that his top three priorities would be economic development, improving healthcare equity, and access to mental healthcare.

“I’m just the average person that’s working who wants to take time and give myself back to the community by serving in this capacity,” said Fisher.

Fisher thinks improving the local economy starts with workforce development.

“We need better jobs to complement our workforce,” said Fisher. “We need our workforce to be in tune with the latest technology.”

Fisher says he’s the right person to help improve the economy because of his experience as a business owner. Fisher has taken his one-employee behavioral health business and turned it into a statewide agency.

“To this date, we have over six hundred and twenty-something employees,” Fisher told KNOE. “A total of $24 million in payroll. A direct impact throughout the state.”

Fisher, a licensed counselor, also thinks the state needs to do more to improve access to mental health resources.

“Most of the time, people get annual physical check-ups to make sure they’re fine, but we never really think about our mental well-being,” explained Fisher. “You and I both know that if you are not mentally healthy, it causes issues throughout your life.”

Considering the legislature is heavily Republican, Fisher knows working across party lines will be critical to his success.

“My thought is that we can find common ground with everyone,” said Fisher. “If you are a Republican, or Democrat, or Independent. It’s really about what’s best for our community and our citizens.”

There are two other candidates running for Jones’s former seat. Charles Bradford, a Bishop from Bastrop, is running along with Alicia McCoy Calvin, a teacher and former candidate for the same office.

KNOE has reached out to both Bradford and Calvin, but hasn’t heard back. KNOE plans to follow up with both candidates.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.