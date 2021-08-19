30-year-old Monroe man killed in Swartz area crash

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say a crash in Ouachita Parish has claimed the life of a Monroe man.

It happened on Aug. 18, 2021, in the Swartz area. LSP says 30-year-old Ronald Lofton Jr., of Monroe, was killed in the crash. LSP released the following account of the crash.

Yesterday, shortly after 5:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 139, just north of US Hwy 80. This crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Ronald Lofton Jr. of Monroe.

The initial investigation revealed a 2017 Honda Civic, driven by Lofton, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 139, when he attempted to make a left turn onto a private drive. The Civic traveled into the path of a northbound 1996 Lexus SC 400, driven by [second driver].

Lofton, who was properly restrained, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. [Second driver], who was properly restrained, was not injured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 36 fatal crashes resulting in 45 deaths.

