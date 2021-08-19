Advertisement

30-year-old Monroe man killed in Swartz area crash

File: Police Lights
File: Police Lights(123RF)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say a crash in Ouachita Parish has claimed the life of a Monroe man.

It happened on Aug. 18, 2021, in the Swartz area. LSP says 30-year-old Ronald Lofton Jr., of Monroe, was killed in the crash. LSP released the following account of the crash.

Yesterday, shortly after 5:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 139, just north of US Hwy 80.  This crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Ronald Lofton Jr. of Monroe.

The initial investigation revealed a 2017 Honda Civic, driven by Lofton, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 139, when he attempted to make a left turn onto a private drive.  The Civic traveled into the path of a northbound 1996 Lexus SC 400, driven by [second driver].

Lofton, who was properly restrained, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.  [Second driver], who was properly restrained, was not injured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.  Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 36 fatal crashes resulting in 45 deaths.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Crash in Richland Parish leaves 3 dead
Parents outraged at BESE meeting
BESE adjourns meeting on school COVID-19 protocols; crowd of outraged parents linger
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart
Fatal crash
Unrestrained juvenile driver killed in Concordia Parish crash
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File Photo
Theft at West Monroe Harbor Freight leads to chase on Interstate 20
Attorneys for former interim Monroe Police chief hire expert polygraphist
Attorneys for former interim Monroe Police chief hire expert polygraphist
Adrian Fisher
Adrian Fisher hosts meet and greet in Bastrop