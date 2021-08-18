Advertisement

Zoo Buddy: This bird is a mix of two different macaws

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re meeting Peaches, a Catalina macaw, at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo, says Peaches talks a lot and that’s why she’s such a favorite for people.

Taylor says Catalina macaws are a mix of blue and gold macaws and scarlet macaws.

“Those birds are actually from South America and so every now and then there is a hybrid that happens in the wild where the species cross but mostly Catalina macaws are in the pet trade where people actually criss-cross those two breeds and get this breed of bird,” says Taylor.

She says macaws in general can get to be about three feet long from the tip of their head to their tails.

“In general, you’re going to find macaws in South America. They live in groups of anywhere from 5 to 200 birds and they are pretty famous for flying on to the sides of cliffs and eating the mud off of the cliffs,” explains Taylor. “They have to have those minerals to be able to have all these beautiful colors and all those vitamins for egg production.”

Peaches is in the zoo’s Education Department and she comes out for some of their animal encounters or if you request her at a party.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can call them at (318) 329-2400 for more information. The boat ride, train ride, reptile building, and splash pad are all back open!

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Crash in Richland Parish leaves 3 dead
File Photo: Police lights
Jackson Parish man killed in crash, juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries
LSP investigating trooper-involved shooting in West Carroll Parish
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Trial of woman arrested at middle school football game delayed to September
Jordan Braithwaite, a sophomore at Grambling State University, has been selected as an HBCU...
Grambling student chosen by White House as HBCU Scholar
Fatal crash
Unrestrained juvenile driver killed in Concordia Parish crash
WATCH LIVE: BESE to respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in...
WATCH LIVE: BESE to respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in school