Zoo Buddy: This bird is a mix of two different macaws

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re meeting Peaches, a Catalina macaw, at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo, says Peaches talks a lot and that’s why she’s such a favorite for people.

Taylor says Catalina macaws are a mix of blue and gold macaws and scarlet macaws.

“Those birds are actually from South America and so every now and then there is a hybrid that happens in the wild where the species cross but mostly Catalina macaws are in the pet trade where people actually criss-cross those two breeds and get this breed of bird,” says Taylor.

She says macaws in general can get to be about three feet long from the tip of their head to their tails.

“In general, you’re going to find macaws in South America. They live in groups of anywhere from 5 to 200 birds and they are pretty famous for flying on to the sides of cliffs and eating the mud off of the cliffs,” explains Taylor. “They have to have those minerals to be able to have all these beautiful colors and all those vitamins for egg production.”

Peaches is in the zoo’s Education Department and she comes out for some of their animal encounters or if you request her at a party.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can call them at (318) 329-2400 for more information. The boat ride, train ride, reptile building, and splash pad are all back open!

