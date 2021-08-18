U.S. Veterans from Ouachita Parish react to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some veterans in Ouachita Parish are upset over how president Biden handled the situation in Afghanistan. KNOE’ Alyssa Azzara spoke to two local veterans of the Afghanistan war.

One veteran said his eyes filled with tears as he watched the Taliban take over. Another said even a West Point graduate could have planned it better.

“I’m going to be very honest with you, I was actually moved to tears when I first heard out about it, it kind of hit me like a ton of bricks. I felt as if all that time, all that energy, and all that blood had been wasted,” said Charlie Presley, a Former Afghanistan veteran, and current VFW member.

Presley is outraged about the situation in Afghanistan. He served there from 2007 to 2008 and even trained their army on how to fight. He served in the army for 15 years and said all the progress made in Afghanistan over 20 years now feels forgotten.

“As far as pulling out right now, you couldn’t have picked a worse time. We’re fixing to come to Ramadan, which is the Islamic holy month where they fast, and they get really uptight, the stress levels are a lot higher during that time of year. And they’re much more prone to be violent. Harder to negotiate with the Taliban during Ramadan,” said Presley.

Presley, like many other veterans, is upset at the U.S. exit strategy.

“As far as the exit strategy, it could have been planned better by the newest West Point graduate could’ve planned it better than this top BRASS did,” said Presley.

Another local veteran, Grant Rogers served in the army in Afghanistan on three separate occasions. He said it’s not over.

“We’re not finished with the Taliban and we’re not finished with terrorism, this is a holy war and it’s just getting started,” said Rogers.

Rogers said we stayed longer in Afghanistan than many soldiers felt necessary.

“We had a job and that was to take out Osama Bin Laden and we handled that and we should’ve been done then,” said Rogers.

However, he recognizes the positive impact made on the people of Afghanistan.

“We impacted a lot of people’s lives in a good way over there, so much so that they know wrong vs. right and they know that we love them,” said Rogers.

