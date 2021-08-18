Advertisement

Unrestrained juvenile driver killed in Concordia Parish crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(AP GraphicsBank)
By LSP
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (LSP) - A juvenile driver from Vidalia was killed on August 17 around 2:00 a.m. following a crash on Hwy 903 near Ferriday.

State Police said the juvenile was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus, traveling northbound Highway 903. For reasons still under investigation, the juvenile failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the highway and struck multiple trees.

The juvenile, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. An additional passenger, who also was unrestrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Although not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 33 fatal crashes resulting in 34 deaths.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Crash in Richland Parish leaves 3 dead
File Photo: Police lights
Jackson Parish man killed in crash, juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries
LSP investigating trooper-involved shooting in West Carroll Parish
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Trial of woman arrested at middle school football game delayed to September
Jordan Braithwaite, a sophomore at Grambling State University, has been selected as an HBCU...
Grambling student chosen by White House as HBCU Scholar
In this week's Zoo Buddy segment, we're meeting a Catalina Macaw!
Zoo Buddy: This bird is a mix of two different macaws
WATCH LIVE: BESE to respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in...
WATCH LIVE: BESE to respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in school