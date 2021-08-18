Advertisement

Strauss Theatre Center celebrates 90th season in Monroe

By Kristen Payne
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Strauss Theatre Center in Monroe continues to provide shows for the community season after season. Those theatre seats will soon be filled for the 90th consecutive season of shows.

The center celebrated with a party and a ribbon-cutting on the stage.

This season will have five main stage shows- the first being the musical, “Disaster,” filled with tunes from the 70s. The other shows include: “The Man Who Came To Dinner”, “Nunsense”, “The Odd Couple” and “Company.”

Vickie Krutzer, a member of the board of directors and musical director of “Disaster,” says they are looking for volunteers to help with the show.

“We’d love to have some volunteers come work the sound booth for us, to work lighting, to work backstage. In the front stage, we always like to have greeters that welcome people into our doors and make it truly a wonderful, welcoming place of entertainment,” Krutzer said.

They’re excited to entertain the community starting on Sept. 16.

You can find more information on how to purchase tickets here.

