Crash in Richland Parish leaves 3 dead

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Richland Parish. The incident happened on August 17, 2021, shortly after 2:00 p.m.

According to the Louisiana State Police, they responded to the crash on I-20, just west of Rayville. They say an investigation showed that a moving truck was going westbound on I-20 behind an 18-wheeler. They say the 18-wheeler had experienced tire problems while on the road and slowed down to get onto the shoulder.

LSP says for reasons unknown, the moving truck collided with the rear end of the 18-wheeler. They say all three occupants inside the truck were wearing seatbelts. Two of the three were pronounced dead at the scene and the third occupant was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police say the identification of all three occupants is being withheld pending notification to their families.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 35 fatal crashes resulting in 44 deaths.

