COVID putting strain on Louisiana EMTs as call volume doubles

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As COVID cases numbers continue to rise in Louisiana, all areas of our healthcare system are feeling the stress, including EMTs. They say for the last month, they’ve been picking up more and more COVID patients every day. The calls are never-ending, breaks are scarce, and they don’t see an end in sight.

“Our calls are definitely up. We’re running a lot more calls than we normally do.”

The fourth surge of COVID-19 is testing the limits of first responders.

“We have patients calling us for everything under the sun. For the most part, they should just stay home, stay quarantined, stay away from other people.”

Acadian Ambulance said it’s responding to calls from people with just mild COVID symptoms to those who are already so bad off they need a ventilator.

“We’re seeing everything from they don’t really need an ambulance or need to be going to the ER to severely sick, who need to be intubated, having to be on vents, because they’re not taking the precautions that they need to be,” said David Hubbard.

David Hubbard is the quality improvement coordinator for Acadian. He said the demand for help is putting a strain on emergency medical services.

“We’re running twice as many calls as we do a day. We’re putting a lot more trucks on than we normally do every day. So, it’s very stressful. It’s call after call after call, with little to no breaks every day,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard said his colleagues are tired, running 10 to 13 calls a day per ambulance versus their average day of about five or six. One EMT said the majority of people they pick up are unvaccinated.

“The patients when they call, most of them are very sick. However, we have had some 911 calls where they think they may have been exposed and are just wanting to go get a test,” said EMT Clay Smith.

However, Smith said the majority of patients they’re picking up require a higher level of care, and they need it fast.

“I think the majority of EMS professionals is stressed due to the higher number of calls going out as well as the degree of sickness that these patients are experiencing,” said Smith.

Smith said when you mix the fourth surge with the normal demand during the summer, you get chaos.

“Summer’s typically a busy time as it is because everybody is out and about, throwing the rose. They’re doing outdoor activities but adding COVID on top of this. It’s extremely busy, we rarely have ambulances on the lot because we’re constantly moving, we’re doing 911 calls, we’re doing transfers,” said Smith.

EMTs and first responders are asking you to mask up and get vaccinated.

