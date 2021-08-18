Advertisement

Aug. 18: Louisiana adds 6,606 new COVID cases, 28% are in children

File Photo
File Photo(Source: WDTV, CNN)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Aug. 18 COVID report from the State of Louisiana added 6,606 new cases in Louisiana, 28% of which were in children, officials say.

That means roughly 1,850 more children in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus. This accounts for a single day of reporting.

For comparison, yesterday, nearly 25% were children. During the week of Aug. 5-11, 20% of all cases were in children. During the week prior to that one, 18.7% of new cases were in children.

Included with the Aug. 18 report, there were also 87 new deaths reported to the state since yesterday. 3,022 COVID-positive patients are in Louisiana hospitals and 448 are on ventilators. You can view the state’s COVID dashboard on the health department’s website.

In Region 8 (NELA), 22 ICU beds remain available. In other parts of the state, things are worse. Region 4 only has 1 ICU bed open. Region 5 only has 2 and Region 3 only has 5 open.

