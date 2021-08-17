Advertisement

West Monroe High School starts with revised first week schedule

By Kristen Payne
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - School began today (August 16) for Ouachita Parish, Morehouse Parish, Richland Parish, and Monroe City Schools. East Carroll and Union parishes delayed their start due to rising COVID-19 cases.

West Monroe High School revised its first-week schedule. Only one grade will come to school each day this week for a half-day to receive their schedules and have short classes. The week started off with 10th graders.

Principal Shelby Ainsworth says around 70 students have opted for virtual learning.

“We want to see students rise to the challenge of taking this tough situation and not letting it be an obstacle to their education,” Ainsworth said. “We will get through this. We’re going to be okay. Last year, we had to go through the year with masks. Hopefully, this year that won’t be the case. I certainly hope not. It’s hard to get to know students when all you see is their eyes,” Ainsworth said.

“I feel that it’s better to learn in person because, if I was just in online school, I would’ve been playing games like Fortnite or robots,” said WMHS student Alheem Thurman said.

Ainsworth says this year’s goal is to continue pursuing academic excellence and building connections with their students.

