Sen. Cassidy discusses infrastructure with Monroe, West Monroe mayors, speaks to OPPJ

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - On August 16, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy met with Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell, and members of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury to talk about his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Cassidy discussed with Mayors Ellis and Mitchell and other leaders how the bill can be used to build roads and bridges, create rail systems, extend broadband service, and clean brownfields, according to a press release.

Mayor Mitchell says “There are several federal programs that could provide financial assistance to communities such as West Monroe for much-needed infrastructure improvement projects.”

You can read the full release below.

Cassidy Meets with Mayors of Monroe and West Monroe, Speaks to Ouachita Parish Police Jury

MONROE – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) met yesterday with Mayors Friday Ellis and Staci Mitchell of Monroe and West Monroe, and members of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, regarding the senator’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Afterwards, the Senator addressed the Police Jury’s bi-monthly regular meeting.

Sen. Bill Cassidy meets with Mayors Friday Ellis and Staci Mitchell of Monroe and West Monroe, and members of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury (Office of Sen. Bill Cassidy)

“If you care about Louisiana, you should support this infrastructure bill,” said Dr. Cassidy. “It will build roads, dredge rivers, improve water and sewer systems, and give everyone high-speed Internet. I appreciate Mayor Ellis, Mayor Mitchell and the police jurors discussing this. They understand the great potential that benefits our state.”

During their meeting, Cassidy discussed with Mayors Ellis and Mitchell and other leaders how the bill can be used to build roads and bridges, create rail systems, extend broadband service and clean brownfields. They also discussed how this bill can attract new residents who want to live away from big cities but need essential services.

Mayor Friday Ellis & Sen. Bill Cassidy (Office of Sen. Bill Cassidy)

“I want to thank Senator Cassidy for taking the time to visit my staff and other area leaders so he might directly hear about the infrastructure needs facing the City of West Monroe and Ouachita Parish,” said Mayor Mitchell. “There are several federal programs that could provide financial assistance to communities such as West Monroe for much-needed infrastructure improvement projects. We appreciate the opportunity to work with Senator Cassidy’s staff as we explore these programs and the potential benefits they may provide.”

