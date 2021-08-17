Advertisement

Monroe city council selects architect for downtown project

By Charles Burkett
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Last week, the Monroe city council approved the Campo Architects firm to compile a master plan for downtown. They are utilizing the economic and administration fund to pay for the $120,000 project.

Phase 1 of the plan will help identify areas and buildings that are ready to be redeveloped. This will also identify those properties that fall under tax incentive guidelines to help lure businesses here to start that process.

The plan will look at the Riverfront Market area to 5th Street and Louisville Ave to Calypso Street near I-20.

It will also focus on hotels and multi-family homes in the downtown area for professionals to stay in. This will bring more business to restaurants and retail stores downtown.

One of the two leaders for the team is La. Tech graduate Janina Scalfano.

The project is set to be complete by the beginning of November.

Monroe city council approved the Campo Architects firm to compile a master plan for downtown.
