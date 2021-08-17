Advertisement

LSP investigating trooper-involved shooting in West Carroll Parish

(WAVE 3 News)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting in West Carroll Parish. The incident happened on August 16, 2021, at around 8:00 p.m.

According to La. State Police, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office requested their assistance with a hostage situation on Chickasaw Loop, just north of Oak Grove. Troopers, LSP Investigators, and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene to assist.

LSP says an investigation showed that WCSO deputies were contacted by a man saying he was being held against his will and the person responsible was 42-year-old Ryan Everett. Deputies say after several minutes of negotiating with Everett, they were unable to get him to surrender.

Authorities say LSP personnel arrived on the scene and resumed negotiations. They say troopers were able to gain a vantage point into the residence. Police say they were able to see the victim and determined that his hands were restrained behind his back. They also saw Everett inside the residence hitting the victim with a handgun and refusing to let him out. Police say out of fear for the victim’s life, they shot at Everett, hitting him in his back. LSP says at that time, the hostage was able to escape and got out of the home.

They say after several hours of negotiating, Everett came out of the trailer and was taken into custody.

Both the victim and Everett were taken to a local hospital. On August 17, Everett was released from the hospital and booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail, and charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James G. Regan of Egan, LA
Louisiana man accused of driving to Oak Grove for child sex
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Danny Wilson Browning II
Winn Parish man accused of human trafficking
File Photo: Police lights
Jackson Parish man killed in crash, juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries
Christopher Mitchell, 26
Authorities looking for suspect in Lake Providence shooting

Latest News

Last week, the Monroe city council approved the firm Campo Architects firm to compile a master...
Monroe city council selects architect for downtown project
Monroe city council approved the Campo Architects firm to compile a master plan for downtown.
Monroe city council selects architect for downtown project
Officials says a post claiming "No Vaccine, No Hunting" is false.
LDWF says ‘No Vaccine, No Hunting’ graphic circulating on social media is false
Sen. Bill Cassidy meets with Mayors Friday Ellis and Staci Mitchell of Monroe and West Monroe,...
Sen. Cassidy discusses infrastructure with Monroe, West Monroe mayors, speaks to OPPJ