LSP investigating trooper-involved shooting in West Carroll Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting in West Carroll Parish. The incident happened on August 16, 2021, at around 8:00 p.m.

According to La. State Police, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office requested their assistance with a hostage situation on Chickasaw Loop, just north of Oak Grove. Troopers, LSP Investigators, and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene to assist.

LSP says an investigation showed that WCSO deputies were contacted by a man saying he was being held against his will and the person responsible was 42-year-old Ryan Everett. Deputies say after several minutes of negotiating with Everett, they were unable to get him to surrender.

Authorities say LSP personnel arrived on the scene and resumed negotiations. They say troopers were able to gain a vantage point into the residence. Police say they were able to see the victim and determined that his hands were restrained behind his back. They also saw Everett inside the residence hitting the victim with a handgun and refusing to let him out. Police say out of fear for the victim’s life, they shot at Everett, hitting him in his back. LSP says at that time, the hostage was able to escape and got out of the home.

They say after several hours of negotiating, Everett came out of the trailer and was taken into custody.

Both the victim and Everett were taken to a local hospital. On August 17, Everett was released from the hospital and booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail, and charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault. The investigation is ongoing.

