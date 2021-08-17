LDWF says ‘No Vaccine, No Hunting’ graphic circulating on social media is false

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A graphic circulating on social media claiming the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will not issue new hunting licenses to people who cannot prove they’ve received COVID-19 vaccine is false, officials say.

The erroneous post appears to be a screenshot of a TV news story and incorporates LDWF’s logo with the words “BREAKING NEWS” and “No Vaccine, No Hunting.”

Original version of the fake LDWF graphic circulating on social media. (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

LDWF officials say disclosure of COVID-19 vaccination status is not required to receive a hunting license.

Wildlife agents are asking anyone who sees the fake graphic to ignore it and delete it when possible.

The agency says it’s investigating the source of the graphic.

