LDWF says ‘No Vaccine, No Hunting’ graphic circulating on social media is false

Officials says a post claiming "No Vaccine, No Hunting" is false.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A graphic circulating on social media claiming the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will not issue new hunting licenses to people who cannot prove they’ve received COVID-19 vaccine is false, officials say.

The erroneous post appears to be a screenshot of a TV news story and incorporates LDWF’s logo with the words “BREAKING NEWS” and “No Vaccine, No Hunting.”

Original version of the fake LDWF graphic circulating on social media.
RELATED STORIES:

LDWF officials say disclosure of COVID-19 vaccination status is not required to receive a hunting license.

Wildlife agents are asking anyone who sees the fake graphic to ignore it and delete it when possible.

The agency says it’s investigating the source of the graphic.

