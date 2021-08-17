La. ranks dead last in U.S. for vaccination rate among employees of nursing facilities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Louisiana ranks last in the country when it comes to the percentage of nursing home staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data from the CDC shows just 44% of nursing staff members in Louisiana are fully vaccinated, as compared to 50% in Oklahoma, 57% in Texas, and 64% in Arkansas. In northwest Louisiana however, 48% of nursing staff members are vaccinated, which is slightly above the state’s number. That’s according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

Percent of staff receiving vaccinations by coverage type during the week of 7/26/2021 through 8/1/2021 (CDC)

In northwest Louisiana, Willis-Knighton Extended Care Center in Caddo Parish has the highest rate of staff members vaccinated with 84%, while the lowest is Presbyterian Village of Homer in Claiborne Parish with just 21%.

In terms of residents, Willis-Knighton Extended Care Center is also the highest, with 100% of residents fully vaccinated. The lowest: Garden Court Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bossier Parish with 48% of residents fully vaccinated.

This data from LDH is accurate as of Aug. 10.

