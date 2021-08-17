La. hospitals now offering third dose of COVID vaccine for immunocompromised people

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A third dose of the COVID vaccine is now available in Louisiana but it’s only for certain people.

The CDC estimates 3% of the general population is immunocompromised and will need a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The CDC and FDA have authorized a third dose for those who have moderate to severe compromised and that is fully vaccinated with a former messenger RNA vaccine,” said Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, System Medical Director of Hospital Quality at Ochsner Health.

The CDC recommends waiting 28 days after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. They’re still researching whether those who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine need one.

Those who qualify include people with certain cancers, had an organ transplant, or take drugs that suppress their immune system.

“Just having a certain condition, like pregnancy, you’re relatively immunosuppressed, but that’s not the group we’re looking at. So it really depends on the therapy they’re getting for their underlying condition that would determine whether or not they’re eligible for the third dose,” said Kemmerly.

Officials stress it’s not a booster---it’s an additional dose.

“A booster dose is when somebody has gotten the vaccine, they have a normal immune response but then that immunity weighs over time, and then that booster dose is to kind of give that immunity a little boost. So that’s why they’re calling this an additional dose rather than a booster dose,” said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention at Ochsner Health.

Dr. Kemmerly says she does predict an additional shot for the rest of the population in the future.

“I think there will be additional shots in most everyone but I suspect that the FDA and the CDC will again try to tier the most vulnerable populations,” said Kemmerly.

Officials recommend you talk with your doctor first before getting a third dose.

The shot is available at St. Francis Medical Center and Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center - Monroe, as well as any of their walk-in clinics that are giving vaccines. To register for the third dose at Ochsner you can either use your MyChart account, go to a walk-in clinic that’s giving the vaccine, or call 844-888-2772.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.