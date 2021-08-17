Jackson Parish man killed in crash, juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man was killed on Aug. 16, 2021, in a crash in Jackson Parish. It happened just before 5 p.m. on LA Hwy 34 near Salem Road, according to Louisiana State Police.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Jimmy Howell. Police say a Mitsubishi Mirage traveling in the opposite direction briefly left the roadway, then crossed the centerline, and struck Howell’s vehicle.

Howell had two passengers with him. Police say they were transported to a local hospital, where one received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and another, a juvenile, was treated for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Mirage also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police. Police say everyone was wearing a seatbelt.

State police add:

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop F Troopers have investigated, 33 fatal crashes, resulting in 40 deaths.

